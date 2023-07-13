Spoiler alert! If you haven’t seen Thursday’s episode of “And Just Like That”, proceed with caution.

As the Max reboot of “Sex and the City”, “And Just Like That”, continues to find its footing, viewers were treated to a post-Mr. Big rarity in Thursday’s episode. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) has mostly been in a romantic desert since the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), in the show’s first season.

But after she’s stopped in her tracks in a Manhattan bike lane, Carrie finds herself striking up a romance with app designer George (Peter Hermann). The two TV staples have great on-screen chemistry, and it seems that Mrs. Bradshaw just might have found a new Prince Charming.

But the romance is short-lived once Carrie realizes that George and his business partner are in their own marriage of sorts. When George tries to claim that they’re more “Lennon and McCartney,” Carrie notes that would make her “Yoko,” referencing The Beatles songwriting duo John Lennon and Paul McCartney and John’s wife, Yoko Ono, who is often blamed for the hit British band’s split.

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Max

The relationship ultimately doesn’t work out, but it’s nice to see the former sex columnist actually getting back out there with more believable connections. Fans know that Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) is expected to return to the franchise this season, so this little preview of Carrie dipping her heels into the dating world was a welcome change to her grief storyline.

Meanwhile, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Ché Diaz (Sara Ramirez) are struggling in their once blissful relationship as their conflicting schedules leave Miranda sleep deprived and exhausted.

To make matters worse, Ché receives some painful feedback from a focus group about their pilot, with a non-binary viewer calling out their performance as feeling like a caricature of the non-binary experience. The comments bring Ché to tears, and we couldn’t help but wonder if this is a life-imitating-art scenario as the character of Ché has been widely criticized within the fandom.

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Max

The meta moment left Ché deeply depressed and not interested in receiving Miranda’s peppy optimism. Miranda moves out and into her pal Nya Wallace’s (Karen Pittman) place, and Ché asks for some space. Tragically, Ché does not offer advice as to what Miranda should do when she’s “craving me some Ché.”

In some more light-hearted fare, powerhouse realtor Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) dates a man who uses a penis pump to combat his erectile disfunction, in a very Samantha Jones-esque storyline. And Charlotte York Goldenblatt’s (Kristin Davis) child, Rock, gets a Ralph Lauren modelling campaign, following in Charlotte’s own preppy footsteps.

New episodes of “And Just Like That” stream Thursdays on Max.

