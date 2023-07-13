Click to share this via email

Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh at the "Oppenheimer" premiere in London, U.K.

Florence Pugh came to her “Oppenheimer” co-star Emily Blunt’s rescue as the pair attended the movie’s London, U.K. premiere on Wednesday.

Blunt almost ended up flashing fans, as her metallic blazer appeared to come undone at the front.

Pugh jumped in to save the day, with the two ladies being caught on camera laughing about the whole thing in snaps.

Pugh also opted for a plunging ensemble for the event, donning a blue blazer-style dress.

Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh at the “Oppenheimer” premiere in London, U.K. Credit: Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Blunt stars as Kitty Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer in the upcoming flick, which is set to be released July 21.

Pugh stars as Jean Tatlock, with the likes of Mat Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and Jack Quaid also being among the star-studded cast.

Pugh regularly speaks openly about being able to wear what she’s comfortable in, with her questioning why people were “offended” after she donned a sheer pink dress for the 2022 Valentino Haute Couture fashion show.

She told Vogue in an interview published earlier this year, “I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric. If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?”