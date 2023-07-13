Khloé Kardashian may be willing to forgive her cheating ex, Tristan Thompson, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be getting back together anytime soon.

Khloé could be seen discussing her up and down relationship with the father of her two kids during a dinner with sister Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, on the latest episode of “The Kardashians”.

As Kim explained how Tristan had been looking to buy a property in their neighbourhood of Hidden Hills, California, Scott questioned whether there was any chance Khloé would reconcile with her ex.

“Because if you felt like you wanted to open up your heart and forgive, I would support,” he said, according to People.

Khloé — who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11-months, with Tristan — shut down any chance of rekindling their romance, but insisted she was “totally fine with him.”

“I don’t have any issues,” Khloé added. “I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

A producer then asked Khloé whether she’d forgiven Tristan for his numerous cheating scandals during one of her confessional interviews.

“Yeah, I forgive Tristian,” she insisted. “It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me. Because I’ve got to let that s**t go, I need to for myself.

“I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls**t.”

Khloé has regularly spoken about Tristan’s infidelities on the famous family’s show.

The family were previously seen rallying around Khloé after it was revealed Maralee Nichols had fathered a child with Tristan while he was still with the Good American co-founder.

Khloé has since revealed Tristan encouraged her to move forward with their second baby being welcomed via surrogate, despite his cheating.