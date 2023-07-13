Khloé Kardashian has cut Blac Chyna out.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the reality star shared that her relationship with her brother Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée is fully over.

READ MORE: Blac Chyna Fights Back Tears As She Receives Honorary Doctorate Of Humanities Degree

The comments came after Khloé was praising Rob’s parenting of his and Chyna’s 6-year-old daughter, Dream.

“I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom,” she said in a confessional. “It’s hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

She continued, “Rob does such an incredible job with [Dream] and I’m just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, I mean we’ve always been.”

After Rob and Chyna split in 2016, the model sued members of the Kardashian family, including Khloé, Kim and Kylie, as well as Kris Jenner, for allegedly interfering with her contract for the reality series “Rob & Chyna”.

Just months earlier, Rob had his Instagram account shut down after posting nude photos of Chyna and accusing her of substance abuse and infidelity.

In her lawsuit, Chyna alleged that the incident with Rob, as well as his family’s interference, led E! to cancel their show, even after reports that it had been renewed for season 2.

READ MORE: Blac Chyna Attends Daughter Dream Kardashian’s Pre-K Graduation With Kardashians After Legal Battle

A jury found in May 2022 that the Kardashians were not guilty of defamation, and Chyna was awarded no damages.

Chyna’s legal team has expressed intent to appeal the decision, while the Kardashians have filed a petition for Chyna to pay nearly $400,000 in legal costs.

In her confessional, Khloé was also asked by a producer if Rob would ever appear on “The Kardashians”.

“I do think Rob would come back to the show. He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally,” she said.

“He’s literally the best dad I know and I’m so proud of him for that,” Khloé added. “And I know that he is feeling really good about himself and I’m happy for him so I have faith that, soon, he’ll be back on the show.”