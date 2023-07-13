Nick Cannon is spending some quality time with his kids.

The father of 12, who shares his pack of little ones with six women, went into playdate mode on Wednesday when he shared the first photos of his little ones with Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott.

It appeared to be a dad-centric day as the babies’ moms didn’t seem present during the excitingly busy day.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Posts Adorable Pics Of Oldest Sons Moroccan And Golden: ‘Brotherly Love!’

“A Legendary Halo Experience!” wrote the 42-year-old “Masked Singer” host with a photo of Tiesi’s 1-year-old son, Legendary, and Scott’s 7-month-old daughter, Halo.

The series of snaps also included a snuggle photo of Halo and Cole’s 9-month-old daughter, Onyx, gulping bottles while closely held in his arms.

“So dope to see my daughters playing together in our nursery,” the “Wild ‘N Out” host expressed. “Halo is my youngest and Onyx is about to turn the big 1!

“So grateful for this and all of my children’s journeys and valuable lessons that I will be learning along the way. Doing my best y’all.”

Cannon gave the spotlight to all of his bundle of joys, posting a vid of his sons Moroccan, 12, and Golden, 6, whom he parents with Billboard chart-topper Mariah Carey.

READ MORE: Bre Tiesi On Her And Nick Cannon’s Unconventional Relationship And Possibly Having More Kids

The “Drumline” actor also fathers Moroccan’s twin sister, Monroe, with the “All I Want For Christmas” songstress, who were once married from 2008 to 2016.

On top of that, he also cares for daughter Powerful, 2, and son Rise, 9, with model Brittany Bell.

The list keeps going, with Cannon also sharing twin sons Zion and Zillion, 2, and daughter Beautiful, eight months, with Abby De La Rosa, who works as a DJ on Cannon’s morning show, “The Daily Cannon”.

Unfortunately, Cannon lost his 5-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott, in 2021 due to brain cancer.