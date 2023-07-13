Kat Graham and Darren Genet have split.

Graham took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that she and her former fiancé had decided to call it quits a few months ago.

The “Vampire Diaries” star wrote, “Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together.

“The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life.”

The news comes after it was revealed in May 2022 that the pair — who had been romantically linked since 2017 — had got engaged.

Graham and Genet — who were thought to have got engaged during a vacation in Mexico for Genet’s birthday — mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, sharing few photos together on social media.

Back in August 2021, Graham gushed on Instagram: