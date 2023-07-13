Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sam Smith couldn’t please the sky-high fashion expectations of the Barbieverse.

The Grammy-winning singer, 31, who dropped a spicy single with Madonna last month, arrived at the London premiere of Greta Gerwig’s plastic-and-pink film “Barbie” on Wednesday in a bold and baggy look from Vetements spring-summer 2024 collection.

Sam Smith contrasts the rest of the cast at the “Barbie” premiere in London by going dark.The musician wears a dark oversized sweater with equally oversized floor-length jeans. — Photo: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/CP Images

READ MORE: Twitter Erupts At Sam Smith Following Fake Stage Dive Video Going Viral

Smith, featured on the extensive soundtrack, along with Ice Spice, Tame Impala and Dua Lipa, certainly caught the eyes and cameras; however, some online fans weren’t feeling their fashion statement this time around.

“The one time they most had the opportunity to show all the way out and they opted for this instead,” critiqued one Twitter user.

the one time they most had the opportunity to show all the way out and they opted for this instead https://t.co/xed7NH7qiv pic.twitter.com/h3Se8zOeJW — ✵ | EXISTance. (@fckyoulisa) July 12, 2023

He picked the #Barbie premiere to wear normal clothes!??!?! https://t.co/io0RBDIA5O — n a t a l i e (@nataliethehero) July 12, 2023

That’s possibly the worst outfit I’ve ever seen — Lucia (@LuciaLovelyyy) July 12, 2023

Not enough clothes to too much clothes. — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) July 12, 2023

“Where’s the Barbie fantasy? This is not a Kanye West movie,” commented another user on an Instagram post highlighting the fashion choice.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Worked Out With Ryan Gosling On The ‘Barbie’ Set: ‘It Was Really Fun’

The film’s leading lady, who is portraying the timeless Mattel toy, on the other hand, has been earning high praises while spanning the globe on the promotional roll-out for the movie due to her dazzling array of extravagant, bubbly and retro looks, replicating the iconic doll’s high calibre fashion.

Margot Robbie puts the B in “Barbie” and Britain as she stuns at the pink carpet for the “Barbie” movie in London.The actress dazzles in a powder pink gown with a fur collar and a floor-length train that emphasizes her glamorous look. — Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/CP Images

Robbie stole the show in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown at London’s premiere, based on the Barbie Enchanted Evening doll from the 1960s.

“Barbie” will paint the silver screen pink on July 21.