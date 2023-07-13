The Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady romance rumours are starting up again.

The pair both attended Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July white party, with a source previously telling People: “Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom.”

On Wednesday, an anonymous tipster then sent a photo of the pair seemingly chatting at the star-studded bash to Instagram gossip site Deuxmoi.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Told Friends She Has A ‘Crush’ On Tom Brady But They Are ‘Not In A Relationship’: Source

The source said, “I’ve been seeing some posts speculate whether or not Kim and Tom actually spent time together at the party and I wasn’t gonna send this initially bc it felt creepy but I do have a photo of them together lol.”

Kardashian and Brady’s faces weren’t seen in the snap, but it was obviously them given the outfits they were pictured wearing on the night.

The romance rumours come after Brady’s divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen was finalized in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Tom Brady was among the many guests as the annual Hamptons Fourth of July white party. — Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Have Been ‘In Touch’ But Are ‘Just Friends,’ Source Says

Kardashian last dated Pete Davidson for nine months, but the pair called it quits in August. She was married to Kanye West from 2014-2022.

Back in May, Brady’s reps denied the Kardashian dating claims to People.

A source close to Kardashian added to the mag, “They have friends and business partners in common, but are not dating. Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for ‘American Horror Story’ which starts production next month.”