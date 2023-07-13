Tiffany Chen is opening up about her harrowing postpartum experience.

In a preview of her upcoming “CBS Mornings” interview with Gayle King, airing Friday, the 45-year-old opens up about the complications she faced after recently welcoming her daughter with Robert De Niro.

According to Chen, not long after giving birth to daughter Gia Virginia, she began experiencing the postpartum complications, leading her to be diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

“When I went home, I started to feel like … my tongue felt strange,” she recalls. “It felt a little tingly, just starting to get a little bit numb. And then I realized my face just felt weird. I didn’t know what the feeling was that I was having. It felt weird.”

Asked if she found her face appeared different to her when she looked in the mirror, Chen said, “Yeah.”

She explains, “When I got home, it was like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. Like, my face was melting on itself. And then a week after giving birth, that was when it all hit. And I called my doctor, and I … was trying to eat.”

Chen adds, “I went to put a fork of food in my mouth and everything came out. I couldn’t eat. And then I was starting to slur. So I said, ‘There’s something really going on here.’ “

She was then immediately told to go to the hospital.

“And I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital,” Chen says.

De Niro revealed that he had welcomed his seventh child in an interview with ET Canada in May.

The couple, who first met in 2015 while working on a movie together, were first spotted on a romantic outing in 2021.