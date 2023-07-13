Lindsay Lohan is getting closer to motherhood every day.

The “Freaky Friday” actress, 37, who is in talks for a sequel of the 2003 film alongside co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share snaps of her upcoming newborn’s beach-themed nursery and her ever-expanding baby bump.

The baby’s bedroom features a beach-side mural painted on the wall, which shows a boat sailing in the distance and a crib mobile with clouds and sun so that the little one will feel right by the water.

“So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby!” the “Mean Girls” actress shared. “Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful,” said the actress as she cradled her bump in an airy, white summer dress.

The other photos of the nursery, which Lohan called a “dream,” also feature a white dresser, a larger-than-life teddybear and plenty of sunlight pouring from the windows.

Us Weekly revealed her baby with Bader Shammas, the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, will be a boy earlier this month.

The comeback kid met the financier in Dubai, and the two exchanged vows in 2022 before announcing her pregnancy on the gram earlier this year.