Revisiting old wounds can be a mentally taxing experience.

That’s what Britney Spears, who is hot off the headlines after an unexpected physical altercation with NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard, discovered while writing her new memoir, The Woman In Me, which she unveiled the book cover for and release date on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Claps Back At Comments That She ‘Deserved To Be Smacked’

The book will journey across the superstar’s nearly 25-year-long career, which will begin with her initial boom of worldwide success, the heavy weight of fame, entering motherhood and her controversial and now lifted 13-year conservatorship, which saw her personal autonomy and financial freedom limited by her father and management’s control, which the popstar has remained tight-lipped about.

In a recent development, the “Everytime” singer, who has sold nearly 150 million records worldwide, revealed to Twitter on Wednesday that she went through “a lot of therapy” while writing the autobiography.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Shares Statement On Victor Wembanyama Incident: ‘My Reaction Was A Cry Out On All Levels’

“OK, guys, so my book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a** off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it,” she said in the vid, which the star delivered in her California mansion. “And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

The Woman In Me will hit bookshelves and digital stores on October 24. Eagerly awaiting fans can pre-order the book here.