Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen has reacted to her late dad’s Emmy nomination.

Ray — who passed away on May 26, 2022 — was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie category for his role in the Apple TV+ series “Black Bird”.

Ray is up against his “Black Bird” co-star Paul Walter Hauser, Murray Bartlett (“Welcome To Chippendales”), Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Joseph Lee (“Beef”), Young Mazino (“Beef”) and Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death”) for the gong.

Karsen said in a statement: “I am so grateful to the members of the Television Academy for honouring my Dad with this nomination,” the Daily Mail reported.

“He was so incredibly proud of his performance in ‘Black Bird’, and it would mean the world to him to be nominated alongside Taron and Paul,” she added, referencing Taron Egerton’s Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie nomination.

Cinematographer Natalie Kingston is also up for the Outstanding Cinematography For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie gong.

Ray previously won an Emmy in 2005 after being nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for playing Charlie Metcalf in “ER”.

In “Black Bird”, the late star plays Big Jim Keene.

A synopsis for the series reads, “Jimmy Keene [Egerton] is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison but he cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend a suspected serial killer. Keene has to elicit a confession from Larry Hall [Walter Hauser] to find the bodies of as many as eighteen women.”