Tom Cruise still has every opportunity blast off into space.

Speaking with Variety, the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” star shared an update on a film, which was announced by NASA in 2020, that he plans to shoot in space.

“We’ve been working on it diligently,” he said. “We’ll see where we go.”

The project, to be helmed by “Edge of Tomorrow” director Doug Liman, would be the first feature to be shot in space, with Cruise becoming the first civilian to perform a spacewalk.

Plans for the film were announced on Twitter by NASA, who wrote, “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

It was also reported by Deadline at the time that Elon Musk’s SpaceX was also involved in the project.

For now, though, with “Dead Reckoning Part One” out in theatres, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are focused on finishing “Part Two”.

McQuarrie told Variety, “We finish this tour, and on our way back to the U.K. we stop to scout along the way. We hit the ground running as soon as we get back. I get two days of vacation between here and Tokyo and I’m back on.”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two” is scheduled to hit theatres on June 28, 2024.