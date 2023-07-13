Al Pacino knows his business.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, director Christopher Nolan recalled the response he once got from the legendary actor to an acting note he’d given.

Discussing working with Cillian Murphy on his new film “Oppenheimer”, he compared the actor to his experience working with Pacino on 2002’s “Insomnia”.

“The performance became all-enveloping when I realized Cillian had so much more going on than [what] I saw on set,” Nolan said.

“I had gone up to Pacino after a series of takes and given him a note on what I wanted,” the director recalled. “He told me, ‘I’ve already done that. You can’t see it to the eye, but I’ve done it on the dailies.’ I looked for it and I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ because there it was. Great film actors can do that, and that’s what I had with Cillian.”

In “Insomnia”, a remake of 1997 Norwegian psychological thriller of the same name, Pacino co-starred alongside Hilary Swank and Robin Williams.

Continuing to praise Murphy, who Nolan has worked with on several prior films, the director said, “I’ve never seen an actor with such a commitment to the truth. But I’d never had him as the lead, so it was a thrill to be able to call him and say, ‘This is the one.’”

“Oppenheimer” opens in theatres July 21.