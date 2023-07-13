Lea Michele is paying tribute to her late co-star and former boyfriend, Cory Monteith.

Monteith, who starred as Finn Hudson, a football jock-turned-performer, in the Emmy-nominated Fox series “Glee”, shocked the entertainment world when he unexpectedly passed away exactly ten years ago in 2013 following a fatal heroin and alcohol overdose at 31 years old.

Michele, 36, who played the ambitious and theatrical Rachel Barry on the hit series, honoured his life with an Instagram post on Thursday acknowledging the ten-year mark of his passing with a touching black-and-white photo of the pair.

“Hey you. 10 years,” she began the affectionate post. “It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten.”

The two began dating during the show’s first season in 2009 and stuck together until Monteith’s untimely passing in 2013.

“We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together. 🤍,” finished Michele in her post, appearing to allude to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, whose death in March 2022 at age 50 surprised the music industry.

Michele got a tattoo to remember forever her former lover’s life in 2016, a football jersey with his character’s number on it. In 2019, she also inked herself with a ‘Finn’ tattoo.

Despite mourning the loss of her former partner, Michele has since married clothing company president Zachary Reich, and the two welcomed their son Ever in 2020.