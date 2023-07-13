Sarah Ferguson is sharing a health update following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Ferguson revealed that she’d had a single mastectomy after sharing her diagnosis last month.

The royal then spoke about her recovery on the latest episode of her “Tea Talks” podcast.

Admitting her seven dogs don’t understand that she’s “not as mobile as I was,” Ferguson said: “I did hear today that I’m allowed to do more walking so they might be happy with me now.”

The Duchess of York also joked: “Every time, I think to myself, ‘Oh my goodness, this is kind of wonderful. Soon I might be able to wear a dress without a bra’. That’s a first,” according to Hello!

Ferguson shared a podcast clip on Instagram, writing: “I am slowly working my way back to a healthy body post-surgery.

“The corgis and I are so excited to be taking our walks together again! I can’t thank my doctors, nurses, and medical professionals enough. I encourage anyone who can to get screened. Don’t wait. 💗💕 #breastcancerawareness.”

Ferguson adopted the late Queen Elizabeth II’s two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick, after her death at age 96 on September 8, 2022.