Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there are still quite a few live deals for you to take advantage of. A few discounts have stayed the same, but most are brand spankin’ new. From Breville kitchen appliances to CHI hair tools, you’ll find a ton of stuff worth adding to your cart.

And because Amazon Prime Day has probably left you exhausted. We’ve scrolled through the site and found all the best deals for you. So, sit back, relax and let the shopping begin.

Home

If you’re in need of some new home goodies, you’re in luck. There are a ton of deep discounts on cleaning appliances, kitchen stuff, furniture, and more.

Tech

For anyone who loves deals on electronics and video games, the sale will not disappoint. You’ll find TVs, laptops, speakers, and trackers for serious $$$ off today.

Beauty

If you’re running low on any essentials, now’s the time to stock up. You’ll find a bunch of your favourites from luxury and drugstore brands on sale today.

Fashion

There are pages upon pages of fashion deals all over Amazon Canada today. That means you can treat yourself to new shoes, workout gear, and accessories at discounted prices.

Health & Fitness

Whether you’re looking for new things to add to your wellness routine or some new fitness equipment, there are plenty of sales to take advantage of.