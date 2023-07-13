Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there are still quite a few live deals for you to take advantage of. A few discounts have stayed the same, but most are brand spankin’ new. From Breville kitchen appliances to CHI hair tools, you’ll find a ton of stuff worth adding to your cart.
And because Amazon Prime Day has probably left you exhausted. We’ve scrolled through the site and found all the best deals for you. So, sit back, relax and let the shopping begin.
Home
If you’re in need of some new home goodies, you’re in luck. There are a ton of deep discounts on cleaning appliances, kitchen stuff, furniture, and more.
- Up to 37% off Breville Kitchen Favourites
- Up to 35% off KitchenAid Favourites
- Up to 34% off Guardian Humidifiers and Air Purifiers
- Up to 26% off Delonghi Espresso Machines and Coffee Makers
- Up to 26% off Zinus Bed Frames and Mattresses
- Up to 29% off Google Smart Home Products
- Up to 33% off Area Rugs
- 21% Koolatron Wine Coolers
- 20% off COSORI Air Fryer
- 20% of Solo Stove Fire Pits and Accessories
- 19% off iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
- 19% off Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Steamer
Tech
For anyone who loves deals on electronics and video games, the sale will not disappoint. You’ll find TVs, laptops, speakers, and trackers for serious $$$ off today.
- Up to 33% off Tile Trackers
- Up to 46% off JBL Speakers and Headphones
- Up to 59% off HUAWEI Electronics
- Up to 25% off Samsung TVs and Soundbars
- Up to 26% off LG Monitors
- Up to 23% off Google Phones and Pixel Buds
- Up to 17% off Fujifilm INSTAX Link Photo Printers
- Up to 42% off Samsung Drives
- Up to 34% off Microsoft PC Accessories
- Up to 21% off LG Laptops
- 30% off Polaroid Now + White Instant Film Cameras
Beauty
If you’re running low on any essentials, now’s the time to stock up. You’ll find a bunch of your favourites from luxury and drugstore brands on sale today.
- Up to 20% off Herbal Essences and Pantene
- Up to 20% off Burt’s Bees
- 41% off FOREO UFO Light Therapy Device
- 37% off Grace & Stella Blackhead Remover Peel-Off Face Mask
- 30% off BoldPlex 3 Bond Repair Hair Protein Treatment Mask
- 28% off Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
- 20% off BLACK EGG Boar Bristle Hair Brush
- 25% off FRAMAR Wet Hair Brush
- 22% off CHI Air Spin N Curl Rotating Curler
- 20% off Philips Sonicare Power Flosser
Fashion
There are pages upon pages of fashion deals all over Amazon Canada today. That means you can treat yourself to new shoes, workout gear, and accessories at discounted prices.
- Up to 61% off Rockport Shoes
- Up to 57% off Nawflue Gold Anklets
- Up to 30% off Levi’s Clothing
- Up to 31% off WantGor Corduroy Totes
- Up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Apparel
- Up to 28% off Herschel Supply Co. Toiletry Bags
- Up to 27% off 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earring Sets
- Up to 26% off GearTOP Fishing Hats
- Up to 22% off Fruit of the Loom Men’s Underwear
- 12% off Carhartt Duffle Bags
Health & Fitness
Whether you’re looking for new things to add to your wellness routine or some new fitness equipment, there are plenty of sales to take advantage of.
- Up to 43% off Car Sports Racks
- 34% off Cubii JR1 Seated Under-Desk Elliptical Machine
- 34% off CITYSPORTS Under-Desk Treadmill
- Up to 30% off Fitbit Health & Fitness Trackers
- 30% off Wattne Percussion Massage Gun
- 29% off URBNFit Balance Board Trainer
- 27% off tellmeGen DNA Test Kits
- 19% off DMASUN Exercise Bike
- 19% off FirstE Foldable Trampoline
- 18% off Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells