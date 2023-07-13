Christopher Nolan is totally into Barbenheimer.

Speaking with IGN, the “Oppenheimer” director shared his thoughts on the three-hour biopic about the father of the atomic bomb sharing its release date with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”.

“Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we’ve been doing this a long time,” Nolan said. “I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here and that’s terrific.”

The films, which appear to be tonal and stylistic opposites, have inspired memes due to their shared release date, with fans inventing the combined title “Barbenheimer”, and many buying tickets to both as a makeshift double feature opening weekend.

“Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy also weighed in on the shared release date, sharing his excitement for “Barbie”.

"I'll be going to see Barbie 100%. I can't wait to see it!" -Cillian Murphy pic.twitter.com/0pXqikGoJQ — IGN (@IGN) July 11, 2023

“I think it’s great. I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie. I can’t wait to see it,” Murphy said. “I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. Could spend a whole day in the cinema, what’s better than that?”

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” both open in theatres July 21.