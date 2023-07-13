Kevin Spacey has begun taking to the stand and defending himself against the numerous sexual assault allegations during his U.K. trial this week.

According to People, the 63-year-old Academy Award winner presented his side of the allegations for the first time at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday.

The “American Beauty” actor shook the entertainment industry upside down when he faced several sexual assault allegations in 2017, all from male victims, with the cases ranging from 2001 to 2013, as reported by The Guardian.

Spacey vehemently denies all of the allegations, referring to one of them as “madness” during Thursday’s evidence showing.

While addressing one allegation that claims the Emmy-nominated actor touched him while driving to an industry party in the early 2000s, Spacey denied the touch as assault, describing it as “romantic,” and said the two had already developed an “intimate relationship,” per the BBC News.

The “House of Cards” alum clarified that he halted his advances after the alleged victim “made it clear that he did not want to go any further.”

Spacey said he was “crushed” by the allegations and felt stabbed in the back.

The actor also denied another complaint about him supposedly grabbing a complainant’s crotch “like a cobra coming out and getting hold” while attending a party hosted by his “dear friend” Dame Judi Dench, claiming he had never met the alleged victim.

There have been two other supposed victims of Spacey’s sexual assaults, with one horrifically recalling an alleged story of being drugged and having a sex act performed on him while asleep.

Spacey finished his time before the jurors claiming that he “lost” his reputation in a “matter of days”, and that he hasn’t been able to work in the industry for the last five to six years.

The victims, on the other hand, have all continued to refer to Spacey as “slippery,” “disgusting” and a “vile sexual predator” during their time before the court.