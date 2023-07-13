Kevin Spacey is defending the way he came out.

Appearing in court in the U.K. during his sexual assault trial, the actor addressed criticism of his coming out as gay in his response to sexual misconduct allegations in 2017.

“Members of the LGBTQ+ community were upset because I came out while I was responding to an accusation and now I understand why it was read that way,” Spacey told a court, according to Variety. “It wasn’t how I intended it.”

Spacey came out as gay in 2017, after years of rumours about his sexuality, when actor Anthony Rapp alleged that the “Usual Suspects” star had made sexual advances toward him at a party when he was just 14-years-old.

In a statement at the time of the allegations, Spacey said, “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

He then added, “This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” explaining, “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

Speaking to the court on Thursday, Spacey said of his decision to come out in the statement, “I was under a lot of pressure that I had to say something. That it would be a PR nightmare if I didn’t.”

He continued, “The gay community had been pressuring me for a very long time about coming out,” adding that he hoped to “do something at least positive [and] put the question of my sexuality behind me.”

The actor also hit back at Rapp’s claims, telling the court, “Maybe now the allegation against me by Anthony Rapp has been proven to be false, maybe people will read that statement with a little bit more understanding now.”

In October 2022, Rapp lost a $40 million sexual battery suit against Spacey.