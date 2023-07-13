Liam Payne’s powerfully vulnerable new YouTube video has the singer opening up about various intensely personal subjects.

The “Strip That Down” singer, 29, dropped his eight-minute video titled ‘I’m Back…’ on the vid-sharing platform on Monday, which revealed some unguarded info about his journey to sobriety and the support he received from his ex and U.K. pop star, Cheryl Cole, 40.

Payne, who also apologized in the upload to former bandmate Zayn Malik for disparaging comments in the past, admitted that he is now six months sober after spending nearly 100 days in rehab in Louisiana.

“Time with Bear has been really great,” said Payne, discussing his 6-year-old son that he shares with Cole and the time he now spends with him.

“I want to say thank you to him and his mom for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well in that moment because there’s no point in trying to be a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach.”

The pop star, who rose to extreme heights of fame in the British boy band One Direction from 2010 to 2015 after forming on the U.K. “X Factor”, shared that he now feels he has a “got more of a grip on life.”

Payne described his little boy as “awesome,” adding with a laugh: “He actually texted me off his iPad the other day saying, ‘Hello, dad.'”

Payne and Cheryl split in 2018 after beginning an under-the-radar relationship in 2016.