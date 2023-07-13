Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jessel Taank at the "Real Housewives of New York City" season 14 premiere, New York, USA - 12 July 2023.

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Jessel Taank didn’t have quite the night she was expecting at Wednesday’s premiere party.

Taank — who was said to have flown in from Greece the night before the Rainbow Room bash — got super sick and threw up “all over” the venue, sources told Page Six.

“She did it right on the carpet,” one source told the publication, adding that she was sick “another time, too.”

Two further sources said Taank — who left the bash early — ended up going into a private bathroom to puke in the sink. She was said to have fallen ill shortly after Andy Cohen made his welcoming comments.

READ MORE: ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’ Cast Announced For Fifth Season

“She looked very pale and wasn’t smiling or interacting with a lot of people,” a source told the publication.

“At one point, she sat at a table by herself to catch her breath for a bit, and people pretty much left her alone.”

The source added, “She was holding her stomach and had her hand over her mouth.

“She then stopped and puked at the top of the stairs. … It seemed to be just liquid and was absorbed into the carpet pretty quickly.”

Members of the Bravo PR team were reportedly directing attendees around the area, with sources insisting to Page Six that Taank didn’t get sick from alcohol.

“She had flown in from Greece the night before and was running on no sleep,” a source said.

“Absolutely no alcohol was involved. It really could’ve been lack of sleep.”

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Introduces New ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Cast

Reps confirmed Taank’s illness to the publication, but offered no further comment.

Taank is among new cast members reinventing “RHONY”.

Cohen joked to the crowd, “Reinventing ‘RHONY’. Wow. How do you do that? What a task.

“How to reboot a show with a legacy as brilliant as ‘RHONY’ and with a group of all-stars who really made that show what it was?

“And the answer seemed simple: just find a new group of women! No biggie! And guess what? We found the right group of women.”

Bravo announced the new “RHONY” cast members back in October, posting:

Introducing…THE NEW CAST OF #RHONY SEASON 14! 🍎 🏙 Sai De Silva

🏙 Ubah Hassan

🏙 Erin Lichy

🏙 Lizzy Savetsky

🏙 Jessel Taank

🏙 Brynn Whitfield

🏙 Jenna Lyons pic.twitter.com/C5sbGrzTZd — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 16, 2022

“The Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 launches on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.