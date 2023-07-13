The Weeknd has another record to add to his trophy shelf.

Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, 33, has achieved the prestigious title of the highest-grossing tour for a Black musician with his After Hours Till Dawn tour, a record held by the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson’s 1987 Bad tour for almost 35 years.

The Weeknd’s tour began in 2022 and has already made a killing, generating more than $350 million in revenue. Jackson’s tour managed to gross a wildly impressive $311 million after adjusting for inflation, per Hot New Hip Hop.

Tesfaye, who is currently performing the European leg of his tour amid the finale of his short HBO series “The Idol”, subtly acknowledged the major feat on Twitter by sharing a vid of himself covering the King of Pop’s 1988 song “Dirty Diana” at a show in Belgium.

my king. then, now and forever. 👑✨ rest easy pic.twitter.com/7y6tEyAyBB — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) July 12, 2023

“my king. then, now and forever. rest easy,” he said in the caption.

The record is a full-circle moment for the R&B and pop superstar, who has named Jackson a pillar of inspiration for his musical identity for years, specifically during a 2016 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The Weeknd is having a super blessed week, as his HBO concert special, “Live at Sofi Stadium”, also earned him two Emmy nods.

This milestone is the latest record The Weeknd has smashed this year, as he also surpassed the record for most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million and was the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners back in March.