Not everything “Foundation” is so serious.

ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier recently sat down with star Lee Pace to talk about the hard sci-fi series and his eye-popping nude fight scene in the opening minutes of season 2.

Asked how they pulled the scene off, the actor said jokingly, “Well, you know, we do them and then they put the camera there and that films it.”

More seriously, he explained, “No, we worked really hard on getting that choreography sharp and safe so that I was able to do it with the stunt guys. And I’m super proud of that scene. I had a blast filming it.”

Pace added of the scene, “I think it kind of speaks to the absurdity of the show at times.”

Based on the books by sci-fi legend Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” tells the thousand-year story of humanity’s distant future among the stars, and chronicles the band of exiles trying to save the Galactic Empire from destruction by defying it.

Speaking with Pace’s co-star, Laura Birn, Tavernier asked about the diversity of the show and the choice to gender-swap some of the roles to bring a female point-of-view.

“I think for a long time we did not have so many characters in films or in TV, but asking these questions about what is humanity about? Like what is the purpose of life, or what is the future of our planet?” she said. “We had a lot of guys asking those questions, and kind of battling with the big existential questions, and girls asking like, ‘How are you feeling about it? Are you okay? Do you need something?'”

Birn continued, “But now we’ve come to another era with a lot of women and cool women characters really actually holding the power and asking the same questions that women have been asking the whole time. We were just not on camera asking those questions or thinking about the meaning of life.”

According to Birn, getting to bring that side to the show made her feel “very proud and privileged to be part of this time, where the change is happening and it’s happening so fast.”

The 42-year-old added, “I think things were very different when I started. When I went to theatre school, people would say, ‘Well, enjoy it now when you’re in your twenties, because after you’re 30, there’s no parts for you, so you better just enjoy one while you’re young and and cute.’ But I’m so happy I got to see that difference. I’m having the best roles of my life being a lot older than 20.