Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their best to make sure their kids have a somewhat normal childhood.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest child, Prince George, is turning 10 on July 22.

Despite his young age, he’s thought to be aware that someday he will be King of the United Kingdom.

It’s thought George may have properly learned about his future as monarch a few years ago, but children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta — a favourite among George and his siblings — thinks he’s known for longer.

Arrieta told People, “I think George has known almost from the beginning. He has always had a more prominent role — there have been many events with his late great-grandmother or great-grandfather when it was just him, and his siblings weren’t there. I think they must have had that conversation very early on.”

A palace insider added to the mag, “I am sure [William and Kate] are making George aware in the best way they can. And not making it too burdensome.”

One palace source told People of William and Kate striving to give George, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, conventional childhoods: “It’s a massive balancing act.

“William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he’s also dipping into duties as a future monarch.”

The insider continued, “He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy.”

Kate’s upbringing away from the royal family is thought to play a part in her wanting that for her kids.

A source close to the royal household told the mag, “Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time.

“She wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day.”

George became the youngest future King to have an official role in a coronation back in May, when his grandfather, King Charles III, was officially crowned.

George — who was one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honour — helped carry Charles’ robe and had a place on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

“He was terrific,” a family friend gushed.

Biographer Robert Lacey previously claimed George had a formal talk about one day becoming King back in 2020, writing that it was a “controlled moment” of William and Kate’s choice, People stated.