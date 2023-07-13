Everything comes to a head in season 3 of “The Witcher”.

Netflix released the second action-packed trailer for the new season today, which sees Henry Cavill’s Geralt taking on the world as they pursue his adopted daughter.

“The war brewing outside is nothing compared to what Geralt will unleash to protect his daughter,” warns Joey Batey’s Jaskier.

The show picks up where season 2 left off with the unexpected found family of Geralt, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer, and Freya Allen’s Ciri preparing to take on the forces coming for Ciri.

The official synopsis for the new season reads:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

The cast also includes Myanna Buring (Tissaia), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), Wilson Mbomio (Dara), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Simon Callow (Codringher), Liz Carr (Fenn), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Safiyya Ingar (Keira), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), Michalina Olszanska) (Marti), Robbie Amell (Gallatin), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Meng’er Zhang (Milva).

The third season of the show will be Cavill’s final bow as the white-haired monster hunter, with Liam Hemsworth taking on the role in season 4.

“The Witcher” season 3 arrives on Netflix on July 27.