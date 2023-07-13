Jax Taylor had an interesting way of covering up “a little bald spot” at the back of his head for a photo shoot.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star recently chatted to ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair about teaming up with XYON, a Canadian digital health and e-commerce company that designs science-backed solutions for people experiencing or concerned about hair loss.

During the interview, Taylor admitted he once used spray paint to cover up his hair loss when he was in a hurry.

He said of the partnership, “Well, you know, as we get older, things start to go… that’s just life. And, you know, I had a little incident on a photo shoot a couple of weeks ago.

“I had a little bald spot that I found in the back of my head. I was at a photo shoot and I combed my hair a certain way for this photo shoot. Well, it bothered me a little bit. I noticed it and I saw pictures. I’m like, ‘What is that? Where did that come from? I’ve never seen that before.’ And you know, as you’re on TV and you’re in the limelight, you know, you look for certain things.

“So, I was kind of in a little bit of a hurry. I had to get out there and I had to be somewhere, and I didn’t have any time to go anywhere to fix this issue. So I decided to take some spray paint from my garage and spray paint my head.”

Taylor admitted he realized the next day he couldn’t be doing that all of the time because it’s “not a normal thing.”

The reality TV star recalled, “I woke up and I was talking to my wife [Brittany Cartwright]. She’s like, ‘We need to do something about this because you can’t be putting spray paint on your head.'”

Taylor said that’s where XYON came in handy.

He shared, “Joking aside, you know, there’s a stigma with certain things in life and hair loss is one of them. And I don’t think it should be. You know, I’m known for talking about everything that goes on in my life. I don’t really hide anything. I don’t think you should, you know? I think you should talk about everything, especially if you can help other people out.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Taylor insisted, “This stuff [is] going to happen in life anyway, whether you like it or not, so you might as well embrace it and, you know, try to help each other out with it.”

He told Blair, “I’m not bald by any means, but I’m preventing it. So I caught it at an early, early stage. I sound like I have a disease.

“I caught my hair loss, whatever you want to call it, thinning of the hair… I caught it early and I want to, you know, prevent more of it [from] coming out.”