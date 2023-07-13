Jax Taylor isn’t committed to a comeback just yet.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum recently sat down with ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair and opened up about the possibility of a return to the reality show.

First, though, Taylor denied having confirmed that he would be returning to the show, saying, “I don’t believe that I did.”

As Us Weekly reported late last month, the reality star had seemingly hinted at his comeback, telling the crowd at a nightclub in Atlantic City, “I’m here to drink, take pictures and talk ‘Vanderpump’, and let’s do that for a minute, talk ‘Vanderpump’, let’s just say, I will bring it. I will bring it to the people it needs to be brought to. Oh, I said too much, sorry!”

Despite denying the confirmation, Taylor did share with ET Canada that he is actively considering returning to “Vanderpump”.

“You know what? I’ll tell you this,” he said. “We are talking about it. My wife and I are going back and forth with it. And we’re seeing if it’s something that we want to get into.”

He continued, “You know, we had a two year break and it was really, really nice. I have to admit. It was really, really nice. But I do miss it. I’m not going to lie to you. I do miss it. There’s not very many things in life that I’m good at, and I am good at TV. That’s one of the things that I’m good at.”

Taylor went on, “You know, people are always reaching out. ‘Are you ever going to come back on TV? We miss you.’ A lot of people followed me for a decade, my journey, and they want to see where we are now.”

Finally, he teased, “So, you know, obviously we’re talking about it. It’s no secret. But we’ll see what happens. We’ll see.”

Taylor also shared that if he does come back to the show, there are some things he would do differently from his previous “VPR” experience.

“If we do decide to come back, I’m ready. I’m ready. I would definitely approach things differently, that’s for sure,” he said. “I got a different outlook on life after having a baby and being married. You look at things a lot differently. A lot of things just don’t matter anymore that used to matter to me, that I thought mattered. I don’t sweat the small stuff anymore. My fuze has gotten a little longer. I still have a very short fuze. I was born with a short fuze.”

As for what specifically he would do differently, Taylor said, “I wouldn’t sweat the small stuff. I pick and choose my battles, you know. The arguments that I used to have, I probably would not have. I just don’t have the energy for that. I got to be honest. I don’t have the energy.”