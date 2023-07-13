The cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “Oppenheimer” walked out of Thursday’s London premiere to attend “an imminent strike by SAG” in support of Hollywood writers, who continue to fight for their labour rights.

Ahead of the screening, the director acknowledged the star-studded cast’s absence after they ditched the event following the red carpet, in which they were present for.

“I have to to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy,” Nolan began, speaking onstage to a full audience at Odeon Luxe theater. “The list is enormous — Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and so many more. … You’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet. Unfortunately, they are off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union.”

Deadline, whom was present at the premiere, reports that before Nolan hit the stage, Blunt and Pugh were seen leaving the venue amongst their fellow cast mates after declaring their support for the strike while speaking to the publication on the red carpet.

“I think right now we are just sort of — I hope everyone makes a fair deal and we are here to celebrate this movie. And if they call [a strike], we’ll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone,” Blunt told Deadline of leaving the premiere if the guild’s leadership approved a walkout. “We are gonna have to… We will see what happens. Right now it’s the joy to be together.”

“Oppenheimer”, which hits theatres on July 21, also stars Josh Hartnett and James D’Arcy.

SAG-AFTRA’s next moves will be discussed by the labor unions’ leadership Thursday at noon PT during a scheduled news conference.