Lou Llobell says the biggest “Foundation” fan is someone close to home.

The star of the AppleTV+ series admits her dad is probably the one most excited about her role in the show, as a longtime fan of the books by Isaac Asimov.

“So, my mom Mom’s actually here with me. She’s, like, joining us for this week, and they’ve been texting each other,” she recalled to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier. “And he’s just so excited still about everything. He had dinner with Goyer (Executive producer David S Goyer) during last season and they were just talking about, like, all these science fiction stuff. And I was just like, ‘Great. So, I’ll just I’ll leave you here’.”

In fact, Llobell’s even managed to bring her dad to the set where he’s been able to geek out even more.

“I know knowing my dad is great with that (the scripts) and he’s just got so many ideas and like he loves to talk intellectually about it all. So, it’s so lovely to have him on board in that way,” she shared.

The actress plays the brilliant Gaal Dornick, who is a genius mathematician. When it comes to her own skills, however, Llobell confessed while she loved the subject, she wasn’t on the same level.

“I mean, I can get through it. No, I love the logic in math. I think it’s super, super nice to have, like, right and wrong. You know?” she said. “You can’t get it twisted. I was always better at that than I was at, like, the other stuff.”

When confronted with the common North American acronym “BEDMAS”, Llobel drew a blank.

“Oh, no. What is that?” she said. “Yeah, I’ve never heard [of it]. I grew up in South Africa.”

“Foundation” season 2 streams exclusively on Apple TV+ beginning July 14.