Jax Taylor is looking back on his time on the popular Bravo show.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum entertained audiences from 2013 – 2020 as a cast member until finally departing the show in season 8.

The show has experienced a bit of a resurgence on social media which Taylor thinks is great, but makes him think back to some of his not-so-great moments on camera.

“It’s cool. You know, You see it from a different light. You got a new generation watching your show. You know, there’s a lot of the new generation watching this and giving you their insights and whatever,” he told ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair. “I tried to dive back into some old episodes. I can’t watch myself on TV.”

He explained that he was trying to do it for his podcast “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” with fellow alum and wife, Brittany Cartwright, but found it too “cringey”.

“I’m so cringey. I’m such an awful, awful human being like, I was such a disaster, such a train wreck. I hate to say the word, I just was a douchebag, a–hole. I was the epitome of a Hollywood douchebag. I really was,” he continued.

One of the clips that has contributed to the show’s return to the public’s attention is a viral video of a moment between Taylor and Sandoval.

In the clip, he joking corrects Sandoval over who the “number one guy” in the group was.

“You know what? I love James. I think he’s hilarious. I think he’s funny. I’m his biggest fan, you know, I’d definitely like to give him that that role for that particular area or that show, you know. But I think I’m the original, let’s be honest, I’m the original number one guy in the group,” he said. “And I think, you know what? I think showing you how I started and where I am now, I mean, I think that’s the epitome of number one guy in the group. I mean, I really don’t have to really say much. You can just look at my resume right now and kind of the proof is in the pudding.”

On a more serious note, the reality star noted how proud he was of his process from the “douchebag” on the show.

“I mean, I just like to say, you know, I’ve worked really hard to be where I am right now, and. And I’m happy with that. And I can smile a little bigger right now,” he added.