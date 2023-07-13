A heartbreaking story about one of Zayn Malik’s previous pet chickens led the singer to shy away from naming the current six that he has.

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Malik opened up about his abundance of pets at his Pennsylvania home, which include three cats, three dogs and three turtles in addition to his half dozen chickens.

READ MORE: Zayn Malik Speaks Candidly About One Direction Split In First Interview In 6 Years, Admits Band ‘Got Sick Of Each Other’

He revealed the emotional reason why he hasn’t named his current chickens: he “got too attached last time and it made [him] really sad.”

Malik, 30, explained that there was previously “something wrong” with one of his chickens, forcing him to bring her to a veterinarian to undergo a scan.

READ MORE: Zayn Malik Returns To Twitter With Heartfelt Message To Fans

“The vet laughed at me and said ‘People don’t bring chickens here,’” he told host, Alex Cooper. “And then they still charged me for an X-Ray and then I took my chicken all the way home and cried. And she died in my arms.”

“I’ve got new chickens now,” he shared. “And they’re all healthy and stuff, but I didn’t name them for that reason.”

Elsewhere during the extensive interview, the former One Direction member spoke candidly about his 2015 departure from the band and why he didn’t contest ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, after her 2021 harassment charges.