Fortunately for HBO, “House Of The Dragon” is permitted to carry on with season two filming in the U.K., despite the SAG-AFTRA strike.

According to several reports, including Variety and Entertainment Weekly, sources have confirmed that production on the HBO drama series can continue as scheduled amid the labour union’s Thursday announcement of the strike, due to its incompetence to reach a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The “Game of Thrones” prequel began filming season two at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in April.

Since “House Of The Dragon”‘s cast is mainly comprised of U.K. actors working under contracts regulated by the local union, Equity, the show can proceed filming given that Equity members are legally not allowed to strike in solidarity with the U.S. union.

Shortly before SAG-AFTRA officially announced the strike on Thursday, Equity provided its 47,000 members with its actors strike guidance, stating: “Equity U.K. will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all lawful means.

“A performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the U.K. will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager,” the guidance continued. “Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction.”

The U.K.’s strict union laws have hindered Equity’s ability to demonstrate substantial solidarity, according to sources per Variety. Due to prohibitive British legislation, Equity can neither call a strike to support SAG-AFTRA.

The performing arts and entertainment trade union, headquartered in London, also put out a list of scenarios outlining the conditions under which “House of the Dragon” actors can continue working.

For actors who are members of Equity but not SAG-AFTRA members, and are working under an Equity contract in the U.K. for a U.S. producer, the guidance states that they can continue working since they are not protected from being let go or sued by the producer. The guidance is the same for SAG-AFTRA members whom are not Equity members in a similar production.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA members working under an Equity contract under Global Rule 1 — in which a SAG-AFTRA member is forbidden from working on any project, anywhere in the world, that isn’t protected under a SAG-AFTRA agreement — the guidance declares to also continue work.

As for actors in complex situations, the guidance states to seek advice from SAG-AFTRA.

Equity is the U.K.’s 12th largest trade union representing a slew of workers in the entertainment industry including actors, directors, singers, voice artists, dancers, stage managers, and more. As a result of the rise of British talent working in Hollywood over the last 10 years, Equity’s power has grown.

Earlier this week, “House of the Dragon” received eight primetime Emmy nominations, which were announced shortly before time depleted on SAG-AFTRA’s contract with the AMPTP.

Since the writers’ strike began in May, WGA members working internationally on any project where there’s active writing, have been forced to stop work under strict rules. Countless U.S. projects filming in the U.K. were affected by the union’s jurisdiction. Fortunately, production on “House of the Dragon” has been able to carry on due to the show’s completed scripts.