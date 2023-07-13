ET has confirmed Lisa Marie Presley‘s official cause of death. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, Lisa Marie died from sequelae of small bowel obstruction.

While her cause of death has been revealed, the coroner has not yet released the full toxicology report, so there’s potentially more information on the horizon about what else may have led to her untimely death. TMZ was first to break the news.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, small bowel obstruction is a partial or complete blockage of the small intestine, which is a part of the digestive system. It can be caused by many things, including adhesions, hernia and inflammatory bowel disorders.

The news comes exactly six months (plus a day) after Lisa Marie’s shocking death on Jan. 12. Elvis and Priscilla Presley‘s only child was 54.

Mere days after making what would be her final public appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes in January, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest at her California home. She was laid to rest next to her late son, Benjamin Keough, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, where dad Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried.

A TMZ report citing family sources later claimed she began taking weight-loss medication and underwent plastic surgery two months before the Golden Globes. According to the report, Lisa Marie purportedly lost upward of 50 pounds before the Hollywood event and had also allegedly been taking opioids.

Before the release of her death certificate, looming legal matters involving her estate were recently settled. In mid-May, ET confirmed that Priscilla, Riley, and the father of Lisa Marie’s two minor children, Michael Lockwood, had all come to an agreement regarding her estate, though the terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

“All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy,” Priscilla’s lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, told ET. “They are very excited for the future.”

Riley’s lawyer, Justin Gold, confirmed, “Riley is very happy. She’s a remarkable woman and her future is bright.”

The “Daisy Jones & The Six” star recently honoured her late mom on Mother’s Day, writing on Instagram, “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for.”

