The new trailer for “The Lincoln Lawyer” season 2, part 2 picks up right where part 1 concluded.
Though season 2 only premiered one week ago, Netflix is giving fans a peek into what’s in store for hotshot Los Angles lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) after he was attacked and beaten in the part 1 finale.
The trailer — released Thursday — begins on an intense note as a confused Haller wakes up in a hospital bed before later heading into his client’s big murder trial.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 206 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
— Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
(L to R) Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 210 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
— Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
Along with the trailer, Netflix also unveiled a series of photos from the new episodes, seen below.
Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in episode 206 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
— Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 207 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
— Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman in episode 207 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
— Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix
Elliott Gould as Legal Siegel in episode 207 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
— Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
Angélica María as Elena in episode 208 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
— Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Krista Warner as Hayley Haller in episode 208 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
— Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
"The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2.
— Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix
Check out the full trailer in the clip above.
“The Lincoln Lawyer” season 2, part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 2, part 2 premieres on the streamer August 3.