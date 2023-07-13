Click to share this via email

The new trailer for “The Lincoln Lawyer” season 2, part 2 picks up right where part 1 concluded.

Though season 2 only premiered one week ago, Netflix is giving fans a peek into what’s in store for hotshot Los Angles lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) after he was attacked and beaten in the part 1 finale.

The trailer — released Thursday — begins on an intense note as a confused Haller wakes up in a hospital bed before later heading into his client’s big murder trial.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 206 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

(L to R) Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 210 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Along with the trailer, Netflix also unveiled a series of photos from the new episodes, seen below.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in episode 206 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 207 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman in episode 207 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Elliott Gould as Legal Siegel in episode 207 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Angélica María as Elena in episode 208 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Krista Warner as Hayley Haller in episode 208 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

“The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2. — Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Check out the full trailer in the clip above.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” season 2, part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 2, part 2 premieres on the streamer August 3.