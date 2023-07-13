The new trailer for “The Lincoln Lawyer” season 2, part 2 picks up right where part 1 concluded.

Though season 2 only premiered one week ago, Netflix is giving fans a peek into what’s in store for hotshot Los Angles lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) after he was attacked and beaten in the part 1 finale.

The trailer — released Thursday — begins on an intense note as a confused Haller wakes up in a hospital bed before later heading into his client’s big murder trial.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 206 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 206 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
(L to R) Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 210 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
(L to R) Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 210 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Along with the trailer, Netflix also unveiled a series of photos from the new episodes, seen below.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in episode 206 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in episode 206 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 207 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 207 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman in episode 207 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman in episode 207 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix
Elliott Gould as Legal Siegel in episode 207 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
Elliott Gould as Legal Siegel in episode 207 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
Angélica María as Elena in episode 208 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
Angélica María as Elena in episode 208 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Krista Warner as Hayley Haller in episode 208 of "The Lincoln Lawyer".
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Krista Warner as Hayley Haller in episode 208 of “The Lincoln Lawyer”. — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
"The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2.
“The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2. — Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Check out the full trailer in the clip above.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” season 2, part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 2, part 2 premieres on the streamer August 3.

