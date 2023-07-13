Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023.

Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie is in her Speak Now era.

It appears the originally-released 2010 album is the 10-year-old’s favourite from Taylor Swift as she showed her big sister’s bestie some love by dying her hair purple in honour of the recently-released re-reordered version of the record. The album cover is famous for its purple theme.

Gomez was so impressed by Gracie’s dedication to Swift that she captured the moment on her TikTok Story, asking her younger sis why she dyed her hair that colour.

In the clip, the young Swiftie is seen sitting on the couch with her purple-dyed locks slicked back into a ponytail as she simply responded: “For Speak Now.”

Gomez, 30, followed up by asking Gracie if she’ll ever dye her hair for her sister’s album.

“Sure,” she paused before providing a not-so-convincing answer, “I will.”

Gomez captioned the video: “When your [best friend] is cooler than you.”

Selena Gomez’s sister, Gracie Elliott Teefy. — Photo: TikTok/ @SelenaGomez

Gracie has been a longtime super-fan of Swift. In April, the youngster attended the Dallas stop on Swift’s “Eras Tour” with her big sis. She donned a purple Speak Now dress while Gomez rocked a Folklore cardigan.

Meanwhile, Gomez has been teasing new music of her own.

Last month, she shared photos of herself in the studio, promising Selenators that “it’s coming.”