Karlie Kloss’ family just got bigger.

On Thursday, the supermodel’s husband, billionaire heir Joshua Kushner, shared on Instagram that he and Kloss had welcomed their second child.

Kushner shared a photo of the new baby, writing, “welcome to 🌎❤️ 7.11.23.”

The couple received congratulations from followers in the comments, including from Kloss’ sister Kristine, who wrote, “🥰🥰🥰,” while her other sister, Kimberly, wrote, “🥰❤️🙏.”

Others who sent their congratulations included Mark Zuckerberg, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Guy Oseary, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

Kloss and Kushner started dating in 2012. In 2018, the couple announced their engagement, tying the knot later that year.

In March 2021, they welcomed their first child. Kloss announced her second pregnancy during the 2023 Met Gala in May.

She has since shared a number of pregnancy updates on her Instagram feed.

In her last post before giving birth to the new baby, Kloss shared pictured from a photoshoot showing off her baby pump.