Matt Damon hasn’t always had it easy making movies.

The actor — who has been busy promoting his latest flick “Oppenheimer” — recalled a time where he “fell into a depression” while filming a flick.

Damon shared during an interview for “Jake’s Takes”: “I think, without naming any particular movies, that sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know perhaps might not be what you had hoped it would be and you’re still making it.”

Damon praised his wife, Luciana Barroso, for helping him through it at the time, while discussing the most important advice he’d got from his other half.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/CP Images) — Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/CP Images

The star, who didn’t name the movie, went on, “I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere, you know, and you’ve inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, ‘what have I done?'”

“She just said, ‘We’re here now.’ You know, and it was like… I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort.

“And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that,” Damon added.

“Oppenheimer” hits theatres July 21.