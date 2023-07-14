Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez just got a rude awakening from TikTok

On Thursday night, the “Only Murders in the Building” star shared a video on TikTok, putting a filter game on the app to use to ask, “Why am I single?”

In the video, the app shuffles through possible answers, including, “You are too busy,” and “You haven’t met the right person.”

Finally, though, the app lands on the answer, “You have bad taste, giving Gomez a shock.

“Well that’s rude tik tok,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans were laughing it up and cheering Gomez on in the comments, with one person writing, “They don’t deserve you.”

“They don’t deserve you,” wrote another fan, while someone else added, “No, it’s because you are a queen with high standards, and deserves nothing less than those standards.”

Gomez has joked about her relationship status in the past on TikTok, including in a video from last month in which she shouts to a group of soccer players, “I’m single. I’m just a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you so much.”

In another recent video, Gomez posted a lip sync seemingly shutting down rumours that she has been dating “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White.