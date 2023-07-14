It’s official: Hollywood’s actors are joining writers on the picket lines.

On Thursday at midnight, the deal between Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) officially went on strike, joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has been on strike since May.

This latest action marks the union’s first strike in 43 years, and the first time since 1960 that both unions have hit the picket lines simultaneously.

In announcing the union’s decision to strike, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher delivered a fiery speech explaining why she and her fellow actors were left with no other option.

“The eyes of the world, and particularly the eyes of labour, are upon us,” she said. “What happens here is important because what’s happening to us is happening across all fields of labour. By means of when employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run.”

Added Drescher: “The gravity of this move is not lost on me. It’s a very serious thing that impacts thousands if not millions of people all across this country and around the world.”

She concluded, “We demand respect… because you cannot exist without us.”

George Clooney issued a statement about the strike, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “This is an inflection point in our industry,” Clooney said.

“For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors, that journey starts now,” he continued, adding that “actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living.”

Ahead of the official call to strike, Emily Blunt addressed the strike from the red carpet at the “Oppenheimer” premiere in London.

“And if they call it, we’ll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone ,” Blunt told Deadline. “We are gonna have to. We are gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now it’s the joy to be together.”

Jamie Lynn Spears, whose “Zoey 101” reboot, “Zoey 102”, debuts in the coming weeks, shared her thoughts via a video she posted to Instagram Stories.

“It’s important and necessary that we all stick together, but it’s also heartbreaking and creates a lot of complicated feelings because you worked so hard with so many other people — not just yourself — to create this and this is your time to celebrate it,” she said.

Here’s how other celebrities have been reacting to the strike news.

This strike isn’t just about show business. @sagaftra, @WGAEast and @WGAWest are on the frontlines of the battle against the existential threat to all workers by artificial intelligence weaponized by the insatiable greed of Wall Street. #Union — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 14, 2023

Whilst gracing the pink carpet, #Barbie star Margot Robbie said she supports the actors' strike and all the unions, and would be prepared to join the picket lines. Read more here 👉 https://t.co/MS3m64fLxv pic.twitter.com/66K551IwQc — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 13, 2023

Sag strike reality – yes stars get paid – but stars do nothing alone cause it ain’t standup.

actors on massive hit tv shows – who are really recurring characters – are allowed to be slotted in as guest stars –

So an actress on a number 1 hit show

in television – are… — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 14, 2023

Ok… SAG-AFTRA just officially went on strike… Thats ME. This is some real BLACK MIRROR type shit.. Wow. https://t.co/MhIg4sOw8t — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 14, 2023

The AMPTP refused to make a fair deal on television, theatrical and streaming work. We are not afraid of a fight and we will not back down. My union, SAG/AFTRA is now on strike. #SAGAFTRAstrong

#SAGAFTRAstrike pic.twitter.com/3yx7Q4oMUM — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 14, 2023