Joe Jonas once had an embarrassing moment on stage while wearing white pants.

The Jonas Brothers hitmaker appeared on KIIS FM’s “Will & Woody” radio show in Australia on Thursday, when he was asked to tell “a story you have never told anyone.”

Jonas went on to recall a time he pooped his pants on stage, sharing: “I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s**t your pants.”

Confirming the incident in question happened about four years ago, Jonas joked: “It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy.”

The musician added, “Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s**t change during the set.”

Jonas continued, “If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it maybe was a little bit like, ‘Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.’

“That’s a story I’ve never told and also that’s just real life.”

He insisted, “It was a light one, it wasn’t a full, so I was able to tell the tale,” admitting there’s probably video evidence somewhere of him changing his white pants for different ones mid-performance.

“I’m sure I could find it,” Jonas told the hosts.

“The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what’s happening, but it was all in my head.

“It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I’m part of some secret club now.”