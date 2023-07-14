Tom Holland is getting candid about the entertainment industry.

Appearing on Jay Shetty’s podcast “On Purpose”, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star revealed his distaste for Hollywood, despite being a big star.

“I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me,” he said.

“The business really scares me,” Holland explained. “I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But, that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

The actor added that the main thought he tries to stick to in his Hollywood career is “don’t lose yourself.”

“I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business,” he said.

Instead, Holland said that he tries to focus on his friends, family and other hobbies like golf and carpentry, as well as working for his mother’s charity.

“That’s the stuff that I should protect,” he said.

That also extends to keeping his private life private, including his relationship with Zendaya.

“My relationship is the thing that I keep most sacred,” Holland said. “I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible. We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple. So I do try to keep as removed from [Hollywood] as possible. You’ll never see me at an award show that I don’t have to be at. I’m never going to a red carpet event that I’m not in the film of. I don’t want the attention when I don’t need it.”