Lori Harvey wants fans to know there’s no truth to those Quavo romance rumours.

The model took to TikTok to comment on a clip featuring pics of her leaving the Bungalows in West Hollywood at the same time as the Migos rapper.

Harvey insisted, “Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me.”

Alexandria Danielle, who posted the TikTok about how much she’s loving Harvey right now, responded to the star’s comment: “Lori!! I made a comment that this was fake news!! It’s all love , you are the moment💛”

Harvey — who previously dated Michael B. Jordan — is thought to currently still be dating Damson Idris.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple back in February, walking the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere for the sixth and final season of his show “Snowfall”.