Lori Harvey wants fans to know there’s no truth to those Quavo romance rumours.

The model took to TikTok to comment on a clip featuring pics of her leaving the Bungalows in West Hollywood at the same time as the Migos rapper.

Harvey insisted, “Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me.”

Alexandria Danielle, who posted the TikTok about how much she’s loving Harvey right now, responded to the star’s comment: “Lori!! I made a comment that this was fake news!! It’s all love , you are the moment💛”

Harvey — who previously dated Michael B. Jordan — is thought to currently still be dating Damson Idris.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple back in February, walking the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere for the sixth and final season of his show “Snowfall”.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the sixth and final season of FX’s “Snowfall” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
