Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

RZA is proud to be the namesake of Rihanna’s baby.

After keeping the name of and A$AP Rocky’s first children a secret for over a year, in May, The Daily Mail revealed that they had named their baby RZA Athelston Mayers.

READ MORE: Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Poses In Pink Sheer Lingerie For Stunning Snaps

The child’s first name is, of course, a tribute to the iconic Wu-Tang Clan rapper, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

Speaking with CNN earlier this month, the rapper finally shared his reaction to Rihanna and Rocky’s choice to name their kid after him.

“RZA isn’t only a name, it’s a title,” RZA said. “So it’s an honour and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed little RZA on May 13, 2022.

Earlier this year, during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant again, with her second child, reportedly with a summer due date.

READ MORE: Rihanna Shares Sweet Snap Of A$AP Rocky Holding Baby RZA In Barbados: ‘My Bajan Boyz’

On Instagram, the singer has regularly shared photos showing off her growing baby bump as she awaits the birth of baby no. 2.

Friends for many years, Rihanna and Rocky confirmed their relationship in 2021.