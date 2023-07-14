Jay Baruchel doesn’t hold back when discussing what he thinks of Jonah Hill.

The Canadian actor starred alongside Hill in the 2013 comedy “This Is the End”, in which an array of actors — including Seth Rogen, James Franco and Craig Robinson — starred as themselves.

A synopsis reads, “Six Los Angeles celebrities are stuck in James Franco’s house after a series of devastating events just destroyed the city. Inside, the group not only have to face the apocalypse, but themselves.”

Baruchel spoke about the film during a recent episode of “The Last Laugh” podcast, admitting: “I was … real crabby throughout that whole movie … Jonah and I don’t get along super well, or at least didn’t back then,” according to the Huffington Post.

While discussing how the dynamic “comes through on screen,” Baruchel insisted, “Yeah, no f**king s**t, it does! And also, it was this weird thing of mining personal s**t.”

“But not for catharsis, just for comedy,” Baruchel went on. “In the most commoditized, capitalist way of, like, we’re going to dig up real personal s**t, but nobody’s going to go home feeling better about it. We’re just going to turn it into a f**king product.”

Baruchel — who insisted he couldn’t confide in Hill because they were both “raised in the great misogynistic tradition of not talking about s**t” — said that receiving Hill’s relentless compliments onscreen “was exhausting” and “sucked,” but insisted it worked after seeing the movie for himself.

The Ottawa-born star shared, “I was like, ‘Holy f**k, this is funny as f**k. And Jonah is very good in it.’

“That’s when I knew it was a good movie; when I was laughing at Jonah’s s**t that I never once found funny on set. And then, in the movie, I actually found myself laughing.”

Baruchel’s comments came before Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady — who split from the actor, writer and director last year — shared some pretty harsh messages allegedly sent from the “Don’t Look Up” star during their relationship.

While sharing the texts on her Instagram Story, Brady described Hill as a “narcissistic misogynist.”

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady — Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

