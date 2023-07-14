Khloé Kardashian is clapping back at “clickbait headlines” that reported she was throwing shade at Blac Chyna when she referred to herself as a “third parent” to Dream, the daughter that her brother, Rob Kardashian, shares with Blac Chyna.

Kardashian made the statement during a confessional in a recent episode of “The Kardashians”, admitting that things between her and Chyna are not great at the moment.

“I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom. It’s hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars,” she said, referencing Chyna’s 2022 defamation lawsuit against her and other members of the family.

In response, Kardashian shared a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories.

“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it’s not,” she wrote.

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express,” she added explaining that she’s “particularly close with” 6-year-old Dream.

“My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time,” she explained. “I love her beyond measure.”

Kardashian also pointed out that Dream and her daughter, True, 5, are very close.

“True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship,” she continued.

“I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies,” she said, adding, “I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have.”

Admitting that it “takes a village” to raise a child, she added, “That’s what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Despite being on the outs with Chyna, Kardashian defended her parenting.

“We are ALL trying to do our best in life. Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED! LOVED by everyone in our tribe,” she wrote.

“We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy’s house, her daddy’s house and any family members [sic] house for that matter,” she added, asking her followers to “stop pinning us against one another.”

“Life is hard enough,” she concluded. “Let’s try to lead with love and understanding especially when children are involved who may see our clickbait one day.”