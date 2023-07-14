New details about Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak’s brief split are still emerging.

According to police phone record obtained by Us Weekly, Zolciak went to the police in May to report her belief that her husband had placed a tracker on her car.

In one call, someone from an Atlanta police station says, “I have a young lady in the lobby, who believes her husband has placed a tracker on her vehicle and wants to speak with an officer.”

Zolciak’s name was redacted from the records, but Us said that her address was listed on the filing, which also stated that she wanted to meet with an officer about the issue.

The incident came amid Zolciak and Biermann’s brief split, after the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star filed for divorce from her husband earlier in May.

Throughout their separation, before filing to dismiss the divorce in July, the couple’s spat continued to make headlines.

At one point, Biermann had requested that his then-estranged wife go through a psychological evaluation as part of the divorce proceedings.

Zolciak had also claimed in documents filed with the court that she was scared for her kids’ safety around her husband, and later filed a motion for him to take a drug test.

The reality star was also accused of punching Biermann in the back of the head during an altercation in May, while she alleged in the report of the incident that he had locked up her personal items in a safe, leading to the incident.

In June, police were called to the couple’s home after Biermann allegedly locked Zolciak out of the house and took her car keys.

Despite the messy divorce drama, the couple surprised watchers by filing paperwork to dismiss the divorce on July 7.

“They’re getting along so [Kim] called it off,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Tomorrow might be different.”