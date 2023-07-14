Robert De Niro’s youngest child is ready for her close-up!

Gia De Niro, the infant daughter that the 79-year-old Oscar winner shares with partner Tiffany Chen, made her adorable television debut on Friday’s edition of “CBS Mornings” during Chen’s interview with Gayle King

“She’s made [life] more fun,” Chen said of her daughter, joking that the baby already has a favourite De Niro movie: “The one in the delivery room,” in which Gia is the star.

WATCH: Robert De Niro’s baby Gia makes her TV debut alongside mom Tiffany Chen and @GayleKing on CBS Mornings. pic.twitter.com/ZFs4YU5ZT8 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 14, 2023

In her interview, Chen opened up about experiencing Bell’s palsy after giving birth in May.

“It was like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. Like, my face was melting on itself,” Chen said. “And then a week after giving birth, that was when it all hit.”

According to Chen, De Niro was supportive throughout her medical crisis.

“He tried to say that he didn’t see any difference, he didn’t see any change,” Chen recalled. “He was like, ‘No… You look fine.’ He’s like, ‘Maybe you look a little stern.’ And I’m like, ‘Really? My whole face has melted on itself.’ But he was very strong, very supportive.”

READ MORE: Tiffany Chen Says She ‘Lost All Facial Function’ Due To Bell’s Palsy After Welcoming Daughter With Robert De Niro

As her facial symptoms worsened, Chen found it difficult to speak.

“I got to a point where it was just hanging and I’d have to hold it up,” Chen said. “And to talk, I’d have to hold my chin and I’d have to manipulate my lower lip to make certain sounds. I couldn’t say ‘Bob.’”

While Chen’s symptoms have improved over time, she admitted that she was worried they’d remain.

“I couldn’t give her kisses. That’s what made me self-conscious,” Chen said. “The thing I did worry about was, ‘What if it didn’t get better?’ Was my kid going to get made fun of for having the weird-looking mom? That’s the only time, like, vanity comes into play. It’s how it affects the child.”