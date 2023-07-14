There might finally be some good news for Canadian Taylor Swift fans!

Fans have been distraught over the lack of Canadian “Eras Tour” dates as of yet, but a tour Twitter fan account has heard from a source that an announcement might be coming soon.

They posted, “An industry source has confirmed with me that ‘Eras Tour’ Canada is official and in early planning stages. We can expect details soon but possibly into early Fall.”

An industry source has confirmed with me that Eras Tour Canada is official and in early planning stages. We can expect details soon but possibly into early Fall 🇨🇦 — ۟ (@erastourticks) July 12, 2023

Swift's rep

The news that Swift had been snubbing Canada with her tour date announcements even reached Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The PM took to Twitter earlier this month to respond to Swift’s post about adding more shows.

Quoting Swift’s “It’s me, hi” lyrics, Trudeau added: “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” also referencing her “Cruel Summer” track.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Swift had posted: “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to ‘The Eras Tour’. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!

“Hayley [Williams] and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”