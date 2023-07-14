Celebrities have been known to have unusual pets. George Clooney, for example, famously had a potbellied pig named Max, and who can forget Michael Jackson’s chimp, Bubbles?
Snoop Dogg, however, can top them all with the revelation that he once kept a cockroach as a pet, named Gooch.
The “Gin and Juice” rapper confirmed that during a recent interview with Canadian treasure Nardwuar the Human Serviette.
“Did you one time have a roach?” Nardwuar asks (the question comes at the 6:55 mark in the video above).
“I got a roach in my hand right now,” Snoop replies, gesturing to the joint he’s smoking.
Nardwuar clarifies, asking, “Did you have a roach called Gooch?”
“Gooch used to live with me,” Snoop replied, and explained how Gooch came to be his pet.
“In my apartment, I had a roach that we couldn’t kill,” he recalled.
“We tried to kill the motherf***er when we first moved in and he wouldn’t die, so we called him The Gooch,” he continued.
“He just kept getting bigger and bigger,” Snoop added.
“I stayed in that apartment for like about six, seven months — cuz grew to the size of about a whole dollar bill,” he marvelled. “We called him the Gooch. We used to leave food out for him and everything”